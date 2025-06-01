Richard Hughes is in talks to sell a Liverpool man to another Premier League side

A Liverpool star is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to jump ship to another Premier League side, who are about to sell one of their most important assets.

The Reds won the Premier League for the second time this season. Goalkeeping duties were split for part of the triumphant campaign.

While usual No.1 Alisson played 28 out of 38 league games, he had a hamstring injury early in the season, meaning Caoimhin Kelleher was able to play 10 games.

The Irishman has always impressed when deputising for Alisson, but knows whenever he’s available, the Brazilian will start instead of him in the Liverpool net. The signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join properly in the summer, further complicates things for Kelleher.

He has long suggested he wants to be a No.1, and reiterated that after the title win, stating: “I think I’ve said it before as well that like, I feel like I’m a number one and I feel like I’m good enough to play week in, week out.

“That’s what I’m looking to do. Obviously this season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games… but yeah, definitely something I’m looking at.”

Brentford jumped on the chance to give Kelleher that opportunity after the season, as Mark Flekken – who has played 77 games for the Bees in two seasons there – began negotiating with Bayer Leverkusen.

Now, it’s reported by multiple outlets that Flekken has agreed to join Leverkusen, in a deal worth in the region of £11million.

As a result, Sky Sports states Brentford are ‘in advanced talks’ with Liverpool for Kelleher. They state though Flekken’s transfer away is agreed, the transfer will not go ahead until they have agreed a deal to sign his replacement.

The report states Liverpool value Kelleher around £20million, so while Brentford will pay more than what they will receive for Flekken, it won’t be by much, with only a £9million swing.

There has been interest in the Liverpool man from Leeds and West Ham, but Brentford are now said to be in ‘pole position’ and their good relationship with the Reds should help them.

As such, it looks like Kelleher will soon get his chance as a No.1 goalkeeper, and in a Premier League side who finished 10th this season, and conceded 57 goals, meaning he’ll be able to show his worth in trying to keep that number down next term.

