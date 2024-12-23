Liverpool star advised he could earn fortune by rejecting deal, with Reds unwilling to ‘go overboard’

Liverpool remain in danger of losing each of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, and it’s expecting they won’t ‘go overboard’ and one of the man will be advised he could earn big money by rejecting the club.

If things stay as they are, all three Reds superstars will walk away from the club at the end of the season. Indeed, all three are out of contract at the same time, which could lead to a very damaging exodus.

The Mirror‘s chief sports writer Andy Dunn has assessed the possibility of each penning a new deal. It’s believed Van Dijk almost certainly won’t walk away, and form Salah is in at Anfield will make him want to stay, but Alexander-Arnold’s situation is up in the air.

The fact Liverpool ‘won’t go overboard’ with wages is one of the reasons for that. While Liverpool would be willing to offer the right-back £250,000 per week (a rise of £80,000) his advisors will reportedly ‘tell him he could probably earn an extra £100,000 elsewhere’.

That would likely be Real Madrid, who are both heavily linked with Alexander-Arnold and are no strangers to paying big wages for the biggest names in football.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Van Dijk will want a significant increase on his current wages, while Salah’s new terms will be no more than £50,000 more than what he currently earns.

For a player already making a reported £350,000 a week, that might well be enough, but with the lure of huge wages in Saudi Arabia, whether that’s true remains to be seen.

Liverpool will not be held to ransom, but that could still mean they lose at least one of their stars.

After they beat Tottenham 6-3 on Sunday, Salah stated there was no update on his future for now, while Van Dijk has stated there is no rush for him.

