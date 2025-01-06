Federico Chiesa’s agent has “confirmed” his stance on a move away from Premier League giants Liverpool as he struggles for consistent game time at Anfield.

Chiesa was Liverpool’s only summer signing as they paid around £12.5m to sign him from Serie A giants Juventus.

Elite European clubs have previously targeted the Liverpool winger, but his reputation has declined in recent years as he’s been negatively impacted by injuries.

The Reds took a calculated risk on Chiesa, who has struggled since signing for Arne Slot’s side. He has only made four appearances this season and he’s been in action for 123 minutes overall.

Chiesa has been heavily linked with a speedy exit from Liverpool and a recent report claimed he is already ‘living out his final days’ at Anfield.

READ: Liverpool should already be excited to target ‘soddy, lazy’ Trent down Real Madrid’s right



Despite this, his agent – Vali Ramadan – has “confirmed” that Chiesa will not be leaving Liverpool this month.

“Napoli did not negotiate a contract with Chiesa from Liverpool in the winter period, and the club has no intention of dispensing with the player,” his agent Ramadan said.

“The player is continuing with Liverpool and is seeking the opportunity to participate in the coming period. This is what I can confirm now.”

Last month, a report from Anfield Watch claimed Slot has been ‘unimpressed’ by Chiesa for two ‘alarming’ reasons this season.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United: Terrible TAA, frustrating Fernandes, silly Slot

👉 Manchester United live up to the occasion as Liverpool wilt in thrilling draw at Anfield

👉 Salah slammed for ‘screwing’ Liverpool with Reds chiefs ‘almost in tears’ over contract saga

The report claimed:

‘Things aren’t working out for him on Merseyside and Anfield Watch can reveal the depths of Chiesa’s struggles. ‘It’s understood that the player remains homesick, dislikes the weather and is struggling with the physicality of English football, as hinted at by Arne Slot a couple of months ago. ‘More alarmingly, it’s understood that Chiesa has not impressed with his application and mentality.’

Slot recently explained why Chiesa is taking time to adapt to life at Liverpool.

“He definitely is [getting stronger],” Slot said following Liverpool’s 6-3 win against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

“You see him on the pitch now, it means he’s getting stronger and better. He had to adapt for quite a long time.

“I’ve said so many times, as expected if you miss team training sessions for so long. And then you go to a league where the intensity is so high as well, and to a team who plays with a lot of intensity. He is getting stronger, but he’s also facing a lot of competition in the right wing position!”