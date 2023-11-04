Liverpool star ‘agrees’ £150m exit as Klopp favourite has his ‘head turned’ by transfer – ‘done deal’

According to reports, Mohamed Salah’s big-money move from Liverpool to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad has already been ‘agreed in principle’.

This year’s summer transfer window was dominated by deals involving the Saudi Pro League as several high-profile players from the Premier League were lured into heading to the Middle East.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as Al-Ittihad identified him as one of their priority targets.

It would be a major statement if they managed to tempt Salah into joining the Saudi Pro League and the Eqypt international would be one of the division’s huge stars.

Salah is under contract with Liverpool until the end of the 2024/25 season so his value will decline if they do not cash in on him in the coming months.

Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for Salah just before the end of the recent summer transfer window. A follow-up offer of around £200m was touted but this has not yet been submitted.

The 31-year-old – who has already created 22 chances for his teammates this term – has already grabbed eight goals and four assists in the Premier League this term so it will be tough to replace him but – according to Football Insider – they will have to do that next summer.

Salah’s move to Al-Ittihad is described as a ‘done deal’, with this transfer already ‘sensationally agreed in principle’. The report claims.

‘As revealed on Football Insider‘s YouTube show, editor Wayne Veysey has been told a move for the 31-year-old in 2024 is now inevitable. ‘It is believed the Liverpool star has verbally agreed to join the Saudi Pro League’s increasing ranks of elite stars, with a deal now agreed in principle. ‘Football Insider revealed on Monday (30 October) that the Merseysiders will not sell Salah in January whatever offer comes in for him. ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the player’s head has been turned with a mega-money contract likely to be on offer in the Middle East. ‘Al-Ittihad were the club to come forward with a bid in the most recent summer window but saw all advances rejected by Liverpool. But it is now believed a bid of £150million-plus could land Salah at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.’

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Salah but German journalist Christian Falk is of the understanding that he would prefer to remain at Bayern Munich.

