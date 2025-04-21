A new report has revealed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stance on ‘breaking the news’ of his expected Liverpool exit before the end of the 2024/25 season.

Alexander-Arnold is in the final couple of months of his Liverpool contract and it feels inevitable that he will leave the Premier League giants on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has always been more likely than Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to leave Liverpool this summer amid the age factor and interest from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are in the market for a new right-back to be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement and they reportedly reached an agreement with Alexander-Arnold last month.

Alexander-Arnold scored the winning goal for Liverpool in their 1-0 victory against Leicester City off the bench on Sunday afternoon and he remained coy when asked about his future after the final whistle.

He said: “Look, obviously, like I’ve said all season, I am not going to speak on my situation.

“I am not going to go into details but these days like today are always special: scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles and being in title races, they are special moments that will live for me forever. I am glad to be a part of them.”

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Alexander-Arnold is ‘set to break the news’ with Real Madrid ‘confident he’s in the bag’.

