According to reports, Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has informed the club that he wants to leave and Tottenham Hotspur are ‘leading’ the race to sign him.

The 27-year-old initially proved his worth following his move to Liverpool, but he was one of their poorer performers during the 2025/26 campaign.

Gakpo‘s disappointing form and Mohamed Salah’s exit mean it is Liverpool’s priority to sign at least one new winger this summer, and it now appears as if the Dutchman could also leave in this transfer window.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Gakpo has handed in a ‘transfer request’ to Liverpool becuase he ‘doesn’t see a future without Arne Slot’ after he was one of his compatriot’s most-used players in his two seasons as head coach.

Now, a report from Dutch outlet SoccerNews claims Gakpo has ‘made clear his desire to leave Liverpool’ during a recent meeting.

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Cody Gakpo reaches decision on leaving as Tottenham ‘lead race’ to sign him

The report claims:

‘The new manager at Liverpool is Andoni Iraola. The Basque master tactician comes over from Bournemouth. This may well change things for Gakpo. The Dutch international has himself announced to his club that he is open to a summer transfer, sources recently told SoccerNews.’

A report from Caught Offside, meanwhile, suggests Tottenham are ‘leading the race’ to sign Gakpo ahead of Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

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Spurs have been very active in the transfer market at the start of this window, and they have already signed Andy Robertson on a free transfer from Liverpool.

Ex-AFC Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi is their second addition, while they are ready to make a £55m bid for Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke and face losing Luka Vuskovic.

And Gakpo could be another signing, with Tottenham ‘preparing to offer’ 70 million euros (£60m) to secure his services.

The report explains:

‘Gakpo’s Liverpool future is understood to be in some doubt this summer after a dip in form, but the Netherlands international still has admirers in the Premier League and Europe. ‘Our understanding as of this morning is that Spurs are leading the race for Gakpo’s signature, and have internally put plans in place to offer a package worth around €70m for the 27-year-old.’

Regarding incomings, Liverpool have been tipped to sign two Bournemouth players following the appointment of Iraola as Slot’s replacement.

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