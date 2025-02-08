According to reports, Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is on FC Barcelona’s radar and this shock transfer ‘depends’ on three factors.

Van Dijk had his doubters after suffering a serious knee injury as his form dipped, but he has returned to his best over the past couple of seasons.

The Liverpool captain has cemented his place as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history this season as he’s starred for Arne Slot’s side, who are competing for four trophies.

So it is concerning that the experienced Dutchman is among the 20 best footballers who could leave on a free transfer in 2025 following the expiry of his contract.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether the three players will commit their futures to Liverpool beyond this season.

Alexander-Arnold is arguably the most likely of the three players to leave as Van Dijk and Salah’s age limits their options.

Despite this, a report in Spain claims Van Dijk has ‘burst onto Barcelona’s list of targets’ as sporting director Deco ‘keeps a close eye’ on his situation.

It is noted that the possible arrival of Van Dijk would force the ‘sacrifice’ of Uraguay international Ronald Araujo, who is the ‘main candidate’ to leave amid interest from Premier League sides.

Araujo recently penned a contract extension but Barcelona are ‘not closing the door on his exit’, especially ‘if a good offer comes in’.

Van Dijk’s proposed move to Barcelona reportedly ‘depends’ on three factors.