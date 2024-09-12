Liverpool star ‘better than Bellingham, in every way’ – Van der Vaart ‘stands by’ bold claim

Rafael van der Vaart “stands by” his claim that Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch is “better than Jude Bellingham, in every way” after the Netherlands midfielder’s excellent start to the season.

The former Tottenham midfielder insisted that his compatriot was better than Bellingham in April 2023, prior to players’ respective moves to Real Madrid and Liverpool.

“What I think is the big difference (between the two players); Bellingham is a step lower at a club and always plays,” Van der Vaart said. “I think Gravenberch is better than him, in every way. Especially physically.

“Do you know what is most important when you go to a new club? The first two weeks. You have to show in every training session, every training game that you are a justified purchase.

“It would actually be good for Gravenberch to go on loan to Ajax again. You just have to start playing football.”

Van der Vaart has since been mocked for the bold claim on the back of Bellingham being named La Liga player of the season in his first campaign with Madrid amid Gravenberch’s struggles in his debut season at Anfield.

But Gravenberch has found his feet under new manager Arne Slot and impressed with his performances for the Netherlands over the international break, and Van der Vaart is sticking to his guns.

“I took quite a lot of stick when I said Ryan Gravenberch has the potential to be better than Jude Bellingham a year or so ago, but I stand by it,” he told BetMGM. “I’ve always said the sky’s the limit for him if he can use his full potential and ability.

“I’m not surprised by how good he’s been this season both for Liverpool and the Netherlands. Arne Slot has found a spot for him in the team at Liverpool and he’s thriving.

“You just have to look at the pass he played against Germany on Tuesday to show this is a player who has everything required to go right to the top. He’s strong, quick and intelligent – Liverpool fans should be very excited about what’s to come.”

Van der Vaart also claims he is Slot’s “biggest fan” and praised Liverpool for choosing the Dutchman to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

“A lot of people didn’t know too much about Slot before he came to Liverpool but I’m his biggest fan and have been for a long time,” he said. “Some of the football his Feyenoord team played was unbelievable, particularly as he did with only okay players.

“It’s such a good choice from Liverpool because, for a club as big as them, it’s so easy to go and find a big, household name that everyone knows but they’ve gone for someone that very few in England had heard of.

“I’ve met him a few times and the thing that really struck me was that when he talks you believe what he says. It’s always nice when a coach is honest and everything they say is genuine – I think a lot of Liverpool fans have already noticed that with Slot. I’m really surprised no other big clubs came in for him.

“Jurgen Klopp did so well for such a long time with many of the players Slot has inherited and the fact he’s getting the quality performances out of them so early on shows what a good coach he is.

“Look at Mohamed Salah – he’s happy, he’s smiling and he really looks like he’s enjoying his football again. That wasn’t always the case last season but Slot has come in and almost made him look like a new signing.”