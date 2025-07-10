According to reports, one Liverpool star is ‘certain’ to leave the Premier League champions this summer, while a deal for his teammate is ‘accelerating’.

Liverpool have been active in the transfer market at the start of this summer, investing around £200m to sign Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

This leaves the Reds placed second in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, and they are expected to make more signings before the window closes.

Arne Slot’s side are also expected to sanction several exits to balance the books, with Jarell Quansah to be the first of several squad players to move elsewhere.

Fellow Englishman Harvey Elliott is facing an uncertain future after barely featuring during the 2024/25 campaign, but he has plenty of admirers after shining for England at this summer’s U21 European Championships.

A report from Football Insider claims Elliott is ‘certain to quit’ during this summer’s window, with Spurs among ‘five’ clubs ‘chasing an agreement’ after a recent report suggested he is valued at £50m this summer.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown – ‘who remains very well-connected within the game’ – has named three Premier League clubs as potential destinations for Elliott, who has “not been happy at Liverpool”.

“Harvey Elliott is going to leave Liverpool, it’s certain,” Brown told Football Insider.

“It’s something we’ve spoken about for a while and now it’s just a question of where he goes.

“There’s no shortage of interest in him, and he’s got the likes of Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham and a few clubs in Germany having a look at him too.

“I think he could be an asset to any of those clubs because he’s a very talented player.

“These clubs will have been watching him with England’s Under-21s and after seeing the way he played in that side, they’re now prepared to make a move.

“He doesn’t have much of a place at Liverpool any more, so they’re ready to let him go. Wherever he goes, he wants to play more regularly because he’s not been happy at Liverpool.”

Luis Diaz’s future is also in doubt amid interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with Football Insider claiming a move for the £70m-rated star to the Spanish giants is ‘accelerating’ after they missed out on Nico Williams.

Brown has also given his take on this move, claiming Barcelona will “return to test the waters” for Diaz.

“Barcelona are targeting a move to sign Luis Diaz,” Brown said. “He’s attracting a lot of interest, so Liverpool are preparing to receive offers for him.

“Barca missed out on Nico Williams, so I expect they’ll return to Liverpool to test the waters and see if they get any encouragement over the deal.

“We’ve spoken before about Liverpool’s attacking options and Slot still wants to strengthen there.

“If Diaz leaves, they’re going to be forced to go and spend on a new option. I think that’s something they’ll be open to, but then it will depend on whether Barcelona are willing to pay what they’re going to be asking for.

“They’ve been looking at Rashford too, maybe a loan deal for him, so he’s not their only option. If they can’t afford Diaz, they’ll have to go elsewhere because Liverpool won’t sell him on the cheap.”