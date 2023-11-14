Liverpool star ‘chosen’ by European giants as manager green lights €80m ‘crazy’ transfer ‘bomb

According to reports, Spanish giants Real Madrid have set their sights on Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 25-year-old has been heavily criticised in recent years over his failings as a defender but his attacking play cannot be faulted and he is one of the standout creative forces in the Premier League.

More recently, Alexander-Arnold has been operated as an inverted right-back and this allows him to make an impact in midfield when Liverpool are in possession.

Alexander-Arnold remains an integral player for Jurgen Klopp and it was claimed in September that he is in talks with the club’s hierarchy over a new contract.

Despite this, the Englishman has been sporadically linked with a move to Real Madrid, who may soon have to replace Dani Carvajal. The Spain international is one of the best right-backs in the world in his own right but aged 31, he is gradually nearing the end of his career.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim €80m is the ‘crazy price Real Madrid would pay’ to sign Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

The Reds standout has reportedly been ‘chosen’ as the ‘natural replacement’ for Carvajal and it is said that an offer of this magnitude would ‘keep the player away from that contract renewal with Liverpool that seemed to be closed a few weeks ago’.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to have ‘given the go-ahead’ for this deal to go through and it is suggested that this green light sets up a ‘potential bomb’ during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Liverpool reportedly already have their eyes on potential successors for Alexander-Arnold and they are being linked with a £50m move for Leeds United teenager Archie Gray.

Alexander-Arnold recently admitted that he “watches” Man City star John Stones “a lot” as the “exceptional” defender has mastered playing the hybrid role.

“I think as someone who plays the inverted, hybrid role – I don’t know what people call it these days – then it is obviously John Stones,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“He is someone who, for a long time, I have admired his game; he is exceptional, so I watch him a lot – clips or even when I am just watching [Manchester] City’s games, I will sit and focus on him.

“He is pivotal in that team and someone who is massively underrated but like we have seen recently, when you take him out of the team, they are not the same. That just shows how important he is.”

