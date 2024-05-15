Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has reportedly made it clear that he wants to sign for FC Barcelona, who are ‘exploring all options’ to make a deal feasible.

The Premier League giants paid around £37m to sign Diaz during the 2022 January transfer window as they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to land the Columbia international.

Diaz’s spell at Liverpool got off to a stunning start but a serious knee injury towards the end of 2022 halted his progress.

The 27-year-old is electric when he’s at his best as he causes full-backs lots of problems, but he has not quite been the same player since returning from his prolonged injury layoff.

Diaz has been a regular for Liverpool this season as he has made 31 starts in the Premier League. He has 13 goal involvements in the league but he has been criticised for being wasteful in front of goal.

Liverpool to cash in on Diaz?

His underwhelming form for Liverpool has fuelled reports suggesting they could cash in this summer, with FC Barcelona and PSG mentioned as possible destinations.

PSG could be in the market for a winger with Kylian Mbappe leaving for Real Madrid, while Barcelona will look to make big moves in the summer in an attempt to close in on Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who have already clinched La Liga title this season.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are ‘pushing for the signing’ of Diaz as he has been ‘chosen’ by the La Liga giants.

Diaz has reportedly emerged as a ‘very attractive target’ for Liverpool, with the left-wing position ‘an area that has been the subject of attention for some time’.

The Liverpool star is said to be keen on the move as he has ‘expressed his desire to leave and join Barcelona’.

His €80m valuation ‘could complicate negotiations’ but the report claims ‘​​interest in Diaz persists and the club is willing to explore all options to try to secure his signing’.

Despite this, Diaz recently insisted he his “happy” at Liverpool as they have “great years coming”.

“I have grown a lot,” Diaz said. “From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days, of years, living each experience in each different team, coming to this great club that is Liverpool, leaves you with a lot of learnings.

“You learn more and more to be a professional, to be a better person, to be a good teammate and a good guy. The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that.

“Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100 per cent, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do. I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity.”

