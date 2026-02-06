According to reports, Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister is ‘close to joining’ Real Madrid, though there is a significant hurdle for the clubs to overcome.

27-year-old Mac Allister settled in seamlessly at Liverpool following his £35m move from Brighton and was one of their standout performers during his first two years at the club.

However, Mac Allister’s form has fallen off a cliff this season and he is currently rated at Liverpool’s worst player of the 2025/26 campaign.

Despite this, Mac Allister remains heavily linked with a potential move to Real Madrid, who are likely to revamp their midfield during this summer’s transfer window.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Mac Allister is ‘close to joining’ Real Madrid, with it noted that Liverpool are ‘willing’ to sanction his exit as there is ‘discontent’ at his form this season.

However, there are significant issues for the clubs to overcome to complete this transfer. The report claims that Liverpool’s ‘one specific condition’ for this proposed move is that it is a swap deal, including France international Aurelien Tchouameni.

Liverpool are said to have ‘proposed’ this swap deal to Real Madrid, who are reportedly yet to decide on whether to accept.

Real Madrid are ‘confident’ that Mac Allister would prove an excellent signing, but Tchouameni is said to be against the switch.

The report claims:

‘Aurelien Tchouameni himself isn’t considering leaving. He feels comfortable at Real Madrid and wants to succeed in white, despite Liverpool’s constant interest. ‘Real Madrid, however, are confident that Alexis Mac Allister would rediscover his best form in a different environment, with a more prominent creative role. Real Madrid’s sporting management acknowledges that the midfield needs a shake-up. They are not only analysing the future of Aurélien Tchouameni, but also that of players like Camavinga and Ceballos.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy, meanwhile, has analysed his former clubs’ recent recruitment and has explained why the “jury is out”.

“I think it’s hard to compare, because not many clubs have spent that much in one go on a small group of players. And to judge it so quickly would be wrong. If we were at this stage next season, then you could really do a deeper dive into it.

“The fact is, Liverpool were put in a position where they had to replace players of real quality from a title-winning side, not through choice. Trent insisted he was leaving. Jota passed away tragically. Diaz wouldn’t sign a new contract. So three outstanding players who’d been part of Liverpool’s success had to be replaced.

“They then signed five players. The reality is that some of that wasn’t choice, it was necessity. But in terms of the signings, you could already argue that Ekitike would be classed as a success. Wirtz is starting to show his quality as well. We all know he had a slow start, but he’s turning opinions around.

“I think it’s fair to say the other three need to do work, need to get better. It’s hard to compare against anybody else who’s done it in such a short space of time and say it’s been bad. But there are definitely question marks over the recruitment at this time, because so many of them have struggled to make an impact.

“That’s inevitable at the top end of football. When you’re in charge of recruitment, or part of a recruitment team, and you spend so much money, your title challenge is floundering and you’re not getting results, the question is valid. Was it a mistake? I think the jury’s still out.”