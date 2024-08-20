Liverpool star ‘close to leaving’ as PL rivals eye second raid; FSG ‘besieged with offers’ for Slot favourite

According to reports, Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg is ‘close to leaving’ the Premier League giants for a fee in the region of £20m.

Liverpool paid just over £1m to sign Van den Berg from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle during the 2019 summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has only made four senior appearances for Liverpool but he enhanced his reputation last season as he shone during his loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Mainz.

Back in June, Van den Berg hit out at Liverpool as he insisted he “wants to leave”. Despite this, he ended up sticking around for pre-season and performed well for Arne Slot’s side.

According to a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, his recent performances have increased the interest in him and he’s “close to leaving in a £20m permanent move”.

Ornstein claims Brentford are “strongly considering’ signing Van den Berg as he is a ‘long-term’ target and they have ‘strong relations’ with Liverpool after recently concluding the Fabio Carvalho deal.

READ: Gordon and Zubimendi to Liverpool are both somehow still on in remarkable £126.6m deal



The report adds.

‘Liverpool central defender Sepp van den Berg is nearing a permanent departure from Anfield, with a deal that would see their valuation of a fee above £20million met now set to be agreed. ‘The 22-year-old impressed in pre-season and Liverpool rejected offers from Mainz — where he enjoyed a productive loan spell in 2023-24 — and also Wolfsburg to secure his services. ‘Although PSV Eindhoven also showed interest, head coach Arne Slot wanted to give him a chance to shine ahead of the new campaign. ‘Van den Berg capitalised but that has only intensified the admiration from elsewhere and Brentford are strongly considering him alongside the likes of Burnley’s Dara O’Shea and Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United. ‘Brentford are long-term admirers of the Dutch youth international and recently worked with Liverpool on the deal that saw attacker Fabio Carvalho switch to the west London side.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 £25m Liverpool transfer ‘advancing to final stages’ with journalist ‘very convinced’ PL attacker will join

👉 Liverpool: ‘Stealing signing’ from Euro giants is Slot’s ‘new wish’ as ‘exciting’ update reveals ‘priority’

👉 Sterling to Arsenal and two ways Liverpool dealt with Slot far better than Man Utd did Ten Hag

While Liverpool are yet to make a summer signing, Van den Berg and others could leave before this transfer window closes. A report from Football Insider claims they are ‘besieged with offers’ for teenager Stefan Bajcetic.