According to reports, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has ‘closed’ his move to Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of the expiry of his contract.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the 20 best footballers in the final few months of his contract and could become a free agent in the summer.

Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat but Alexander-Arnold is more likely to depart due to his age.

The 26-year-old has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona but Real Madrid have always been considered his most likely next destination.

Real Madrid are in the market for a new right-back as they need a long-term replacement for 33-year-old Dani Carvajal, who has been ruled out for the remainder of this season with an ACL injury.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a shock move to sign Alexander-Arnold in January but they were always likely to be made to wait until the summer to land the England international.

Alexander-Arnold progressed through the ranks at Liverpool but a move to Real Madrid is difficult to turn down and reports suggest he has decided to sign for the La Liga holders.

A report in Spain claims Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold are ‘practically talking certainties’ with this signing ‘finalised’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are said to have ‘closed the operation’ with a ‘verbal agreement’ reached over a ‘four-year contract’.

The report adds:

‘The English right-back has said ‘no’ to Liverpool’s proposals for a renewal and Real Madrid has been very attentive in monitoring this operation. ‘Therefore, the English defender will not extend his link with the ‘red’ club and, if nothing changes, he will pack his bags to head to Madrid in the next transfer market. In fact, the team has already been giving minutes to Conor Bradley, 21 years old, and he will be the starting right-back at Liverpool after the departure of Alexander-Arnold.’

Misfiring forward Darwin Nunez is another player who could leave Liverpool this summer and it is somewhat surprising – and probably false – that another report in Spain claims the Uruguay international is a ‘new candidate’ to replace Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona.