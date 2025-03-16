Liverpool star Andy Robertson has offered a hint on Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk as they near the end of their contracts.

Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are among the most valuable footballers who could become free agents at the end of this season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool‘s three key stars will commit their futures to the Premier League giants beyond the end of this campaign.

It has been widely speculated that Alexander-Arnold is the most likely to leave amid interest from Real Madrid, but Salah and Van Dijk are attracting suitors from the Saudi Pro League and Europe.

This worrying situation has not hampered Liverpool’s performances as they have marched clear at the top of the Premier League table and reached the Carabao Cup final.

This means Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk could bid farewell by winning two trophies, but Robertson claims some players have already “made it clear” that they “want to continue” at Liverpool.

“We don’t know when, but it will come to an end shortly,” Robertson claimed.

“I think you see the age of the players who have been here a long time, there’s a few of us in our 30s. But lads have made it clear they want to continue here and so do we all. We’re not really looking at it as the last dance.

“Players come and go all the time, that’s part and parcel at every football club. We’ve lost players pretty much every year since I’ve been here.”

He added: “People want new players into our club, people want players out. That’s just the world we live in. That’s fans for you. That’s everything else for you.

“There’s always somebody elsewhere that they like the look of. That’s the world we live in.”

Earlier this week, Liverpool boss Arne Slot confirmed Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday’s match against Newcastle United at Wembley, but one of his teammates would be “ready to play”.

“Trent is indeed not available. He will not be there at the final,” Slot revealed during his pre-match press conference.

“But he’s still to be assessed for how long it’s going to take. We do expect him back before the end of the season.

“With Ibou, we expected only it to be that he was tired or he had some cramps [against PSG] so we are hoping and are expecting that he will be ready to play Sunday again.”

He added: “You play games like this to win it, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.

“And we’re really looking forward to it, to playing a final again, because you cannot take a final for granted, especially not in this country with so many good teams involved in every cup competition.

“So we’re looking forward that we are part of it, and if you are part of it, of course you want and try to win it. But that’s probably what Newcastle wants as well.”