Liverpool star Darwin Nunez could face lengthy ban for clash with fans after Uruguay defeat

Darwin Nunez clashed with the Colombia fans after Uruguay lost the Copa America semi-final.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez could face a lengthy ban after he clashed with supporters in the stands following Uruguay’s Copa America semi-final defeat to Colombia on Wednesday.

Nunez was among the Uruguay players who went up into the stands at the end of the match in Charlotte in the United States and appeared to become involved in altercations with supporters wearing the yellow shirts of Colombia.

South American football’s governing body, CONMEBOL, responded by stating: “CONMEBOL strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football. Our work is based on the conviction that football connects us and unites us, through its positive values.

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all their passion into cheering on their teams and having an unforgettable party.”

Nunez’s management company has been contacted for comment.

Liverpool have not yet commented on the matter. The club are working to establish the facts and it is understood the club’s football leadership intends to get in touch with Nunez once time difference to the US allows.

MORE COPA AMERICA COVERAGE ON F365

👉 American idiots? Did USMNT botch it with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch?

👉 Darwin Nunez’s chaotic Copa America scrap belongs in a WWE main event

👉 Marcelo Bielsa marrying his risk-rich vision with traditional Uruguay cynicism

In the first instance, this will be to check on his welfare and that of his family in keeping with the Reds’ duty of care to the player.

Liverpool will also contact the Uruguayan federation.

A skirmish behind the Uruguay bench saw a group of supporters clash with Colombia fans, who made up the vast majority of the crowd, with drinks thrown.

Police restored order after more than 10 minutes with a group of Uruguayan fans and team staff remaining on the field.

A 39th-minute goal from Jefferson Lerma was the difference between the sides, with Colombia playing a man short after Daniel Munoz was sent off just before the break.