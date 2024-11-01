Trent Alexander-Arnold is being linked with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to leave Liverpool as there’s ‘just one hurdle left’ for a European giant to overcome to secure his services.

The England international has entered the final year of his contract and his long-term future is in doubt heading into the 2025 summer transfer window.

In recent months, Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid as it’s been suggested that he could be a long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal.

However, Real Madrid are not alone in targeting the Liverpool standout. it’s been claimed that a rival club have ‘convinced’ the right-back to join them next year.

Alexander-Arnold has often been criticised for his poor defending in his career, but he is a special talent and it’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract in 2025. Despite this, head coach Arne Slot does not think their “contract situations” will “become a problem”.

“For me the contract situations could become a problem if the players don’t perform as well as they do at the moment. All three of them are in a good place,” Slot said.

READ: Van Nistelrooy, Slot and £30m signings among five random reunions this weekend



“They all perform really well and there are ongoing discussions. That’s not with me, as you know.

“Let’s wait and see. Virgil is right when he says he doesn’t know exactly what his future brings as long as he hasn’t signed a contract.”

Despite this, former Everton chairman Keith Wyness reckons Alexander-Arnold has already “decided” to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid.

He said: “My own gut feeling is that Trent has decided Real Madrid is a very appealing opportunity.

“He’ll go overseas as a young player after seeing the success that others have had with a fantastic lifestyle.

“I remember selling Thomas Gravesen to Real Madrid – he said it was 85% show business and 15% football.

“There’s an appeal unique to Madrid for younger players. To have that on your CV when you retire, it’s hard to give up that opportunity.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arne Slot defends ‘unlucky’ Liverpool star with an ‘issue’; one ‘expected’ starter vs Brighton named

👉 Liverpool boss Slot rules out four ‘before international break’ as Chiesa update provided

👉 New Man Utd boss Amorim urged to ‘poach’ unlikely Liverpool ‘monster’: ‘If I could sign anyone’

According to our pals at TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are ‘not threatened’ by rival interest in Alexander-Arn0ld and ‘just one hurdle is left’ for them to overcome.