According to reports, Newcastle United and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing England international Joe Gomez from Liverpool.

Injuries have seriously hampered Gomez in recent years, but he was a key player for Liverpool last season. His versatility was useful as he regularly filled in at left-back.

Despite this, the 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere during this transfer window. Earlier this summer, it was suggested he could be involved in a swap deal with Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon. A medical was even booked to complete this deal before it fell through.

After this deal fell through, Gomez had been expected to stick with Liverpool, but he was left out of their squad to face Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon as he is ‘exploring’ his transfer ‘options’.

A report from Football Insider claims Gomez has decided ‘to leave’ with Liverpool prepared to ‘cash in’ this summer.

READ: New Liverpool require some Old Liverpool style to finally subdue and overcome tenacious Ipswich



The report claims ‘he’s informed the club he wants to leave if their asking price is met’.

‘He did not travel with Liverpool for their opening Premier League game against Ipswich Town as he explores his options before the transfer window closes. ‘There is strong interest in Gomez from Aston Villa at the moment, while Newcastle and Fulham have previously monitored him. ‘The Reds value the England international at £40-45million, and a bid around that fee will be enough to seal a deal.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Michael Owen amazed by ‘fitness levels’ of Liverpool star who ‘walks, walks, walks’

👉 Arne Slot reveals brutal reason for Quansah sub as Liverpool boss hails Konate ‘control’

👉 Man Utd plot Liverpool hijack as £34m star ‘open to Old Trafford move’ despite Reds ‘agreement’

One of Newcastle’s priorities is to sign a new centre-back. After missing out on Gomez earlier this summer, Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi emerged as their top target and they have had four bids rejected for the defender.

Newcastle are yet to meet Palace’s reported £65m asking price and it’s been suggested they could look at cheaper alternatives as they also need to sign a new right winger this month.

A report from The Daily Mail claims Newcastle are ‘monitoring’ Gomez, but they face competition from a couple of Premier League rivals.