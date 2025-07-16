According to reports, one key Liverpool star has decided to ‘reject’ an offer to leave the Premier League champions for one particular reason.

So far this summer, Liverpool have made five summer signings as they have invested around £200m to land Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

The Reds are far from finished as recent reports have indicated that they remain in the market for a striker, winger, centre-midfielder and centre-back.

It emerged on Tuesday that they are stepping up their interest in Newcastle United sensation Alexander Isak, while several exits could balance the books ahead of this potential record deal.

Jarell Quansah is expected to be the first of a few Liverpool players to leave this summer, with Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz also linked with exits.

Ibrahima Konate is also attracting interest from elsewhere and Liverpool face losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

The France international is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent in 2026 amid interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Konate is a target for Real Madrid and PSG after he enjoyed a breakout season under Arne Slot in 2024/25.

In a potential repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, Liverpool reportedly feels Konate is a ‘lost cause’. Therefore, it has been claimed that they would be open to cashing on the centre-back this summer for the right fee.

Konate has reportedly shut the door on one exit route, though. The Mirror are reporting that the defender has decided to ‘reject a lucrative approach’ from an ‘unnamed’ Saudi Pro League club to ‘quit’ Liverpool this summer.

Konate is said to have settled on this verdict as he ‘wants to remain in Europe’, though he is ‘not close to signing fresh terms on Merseyside’ amid a ‘deadlock’ over a new contract.

The report also reveals that there is a ‘growing sense’ that he is ‘holding out’ for one outcome.