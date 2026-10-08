Liverpool star placed on ‘enemies of Ukraine’ list after showing ‘support for Russian-fascist invaders’

Milos Kerkez has found himself at the centre of political storm having been included on an ‘enemies of Ukraine’ list after backing up Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai in an altercation during Hungary’s clash with Ukraine in Budapest last month.

Hungary lost 1-0 but the game – or rather one specific moment in it – has bizarrely resulted in Kerkez being classified as a ‘provocateur’ on an online database maintained by Myrotvorets, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The site has placed the left-back on the ‘enemies of Ukraine’ list after accusing him of ‘participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine’ and ‘support for Russian aggression and murders of Ukrainian citizens by Russian-fascist invaders.’

Myrotvorets is dedicated to ‘the study of signs of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, peace, humanity, and the international law and order’.

You’ll never guess what the enemy of the state did.

During the clash last month, Kerkez grabbed Victor Tsygankov by his shirt collar following a confrontation with Dominik Szoboszlai. That’s it.

Speaking to Hungarian media outlet Telex about the incident, Kerkez stated: “Personally, I have never supported, and I do not support any aggression in my life. I am not a person who considers anything that harms others acceptable.

“At the same time, there is always tension in a football match, and in the match against Ukraine, all I did was defend our captain, my friend, and I would have done this even if any other country had been our opponent.”

Kerkez purports to be a pacifist, but his tendencies do admittedly appear to be at odds with the views of his father, Sebastian Zahn Kerkez, who published a photograph of the altercation on his Instagram story.

The post contained audio from a track entitled “Russian Paradise” by rap outfit AK-47.

That in some way explains his place on the list; he’s also being labelled as a ‘provocateur’, accused of ‘propaganda of Russian fascism and Nazism’ alongside ‘public support for Russian aggression and the murder of Ukrainian citizens.’

Kerkez didn’t feature in the return fixture on Monday, which Hungary won 2-1 in Slovakia, but his absence was down to a suspension rather than in response to the controversy.

Deputy PM wades in

Anita Orban, Hungary’s deputy prime minister, has criticised the inclusion of Milos Kerkez on an “enemies of Ukraine” list.

In a Facebook post, Orban wrote: ‘I strongly condemn the stigmatisation, any form of blacklisting, and any potential threats directed at Hungarian citizens, Milos Kerkez and Balazs Hidveghi.’

The latter is a Hungarian MP who also appears on Myrotvorets.

‘Throughout the weekend, alongside the government meeting, I was in constant consultation with Ukrainian government representatives, the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ), the embassy, and my colleagues to ensure that all parties involved took action within their respective spheres to resolve the situation.

‘Sport should be about performance, community, and respect. I thank the two national associations for their cooperation.’

READ NEXT: Man City FFP: Inside Liverpool reaction to guilty verdict as ‘only surprise’ revealed