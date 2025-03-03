Liverpool star ‘expected’ to leave with £60m flop ‘to be offered’ to Newcastle amid ‘wild swap’ claim
According to reports, two Liverpool stars are ‘expected’ to leave the Premier League leaders during this summer’s transfer window.
The Reds have massively surpassed expectations during Arne Slot‘s debut season at Anfield as they have stepped up following Jurgen Klopp’s exit.
Liverpool have capitalised on Manchester City and Arsenal struggling as they have become runaway leaders at the top of the Premier League table. They have also reached the Carabao Cup final and qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Despite this, it is being widely reported that the Reds will be busy during this summer’s transfer window.
Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are among the 20 best footballers who could become free agents this summer and several more players could pursue an exit.
READ: Liverpool fan ‘disappointment’ at another ‘anti-climactic’ title as Arteta v Klopp continues
A report from Liverpool Echo claims academy product Tyler Morton is ‘expected’ to depart Liverpool this summer.
‘Tyler Morton is expecting to push for a move this summer when he recovers from shoulder surgery and the Wirral-born midfielder saw enquiries from a slew of clubs in the Championship last year alongside interest from Bayer Leverkusen.’
Darwin Nunez is another Liverpool player linked with an exit and the report claims he could still depart after a move to the Saudi Pro League fell through in January.
‘AC Milan are understood to be monitoring the situation while Saudi Pro League clubs may also return in the summer months.’
MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Club put £99m ‘offer on the table’ for ‘key’ Liverpool star with Reds set to make £39m profit
👉 Lineker makes Klopp comparison as he fingers Ferguson for start of Man Utd decline
👉 ‘Completely baseless’ Darwin Nunez transfer story dismissed as Liverpool stuck with £70m flop
Newcastle United are also linked with Nunez and a report from Chronicle Live claims the Premier League outfit are ‘set to be offered’ the Uruguay international amid speculation surrounding a ‘wild swap’ deal involving Alexander Isak.
‘Newcastle United are on a list of clubs that are set to be offered Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez this summer.
‘The Uruguay international is set to leave Liverpool this summer after being publicly criticised by Arne Slot after a horror miss away to Aston Villa recently. The 25-year-old – who was scouted by Newcastle before the takeover and eventually signed for Liverpool in 2022 for an overall package worth £85million – is expected to be sold.
‘And the striker, who has scored just six goals this season, could be available for a fee of £60m. There have been wild links of a swap deal for Alexander Isak plus cash but Chronicle Live has learned that this suggestion has been dismissed out of hand.
‘Whether Nunez would be an option if Callum Wilson leaves this summer and Newcastle qualify for the Champions League remains to be seen. Nunez has netted 24 goals in 48 Premier League starts for the Reds but looks like he is surplus to requirements.’