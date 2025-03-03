According to reports, two Liverpool stars are ‘expected’ to leave the Premier League leaders during this summer’s transfer window.

The Reds have massively surpassed expectations during Arne Slot‘s debut season at Anfield as they have stepped up following Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

Liverpool have capitalised on Manchester City and Arsenal struggling as they have become runaway leaders at the top of the Premier League table. They have also reached the Carabao Cup final and qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Despite this, it is being widely reported that the Reds will be busy during this summer’s transfer window.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are among the 20 best footballers who could become free agents this summer and several more players could pursue an exit.

READ: Liverpool fan ‘disappointment’ at another ‘anti-climactic’ title as Arteta v Klopp continues



A report from Liverpool Echo claims academy product Tyler Morton is ‘expected’ to depart Liverpool this summer.

‘Tyler Morton is expecting to push for a move this summer when he recovers from shoulder surgery and the Wirral-born midfielder saw enquiries from a slew of clubs in the Championship last year alongside interest from Bayer Leverkusen.’

Darwin Nunez is another Liverpool player linked with an exit and the report claims he could still depart after a move to the Saudi Pro League fell through in January.

‘AC Milan are understood to be monitoring the situation while Saudi Pro League clubs may also return in the summer months.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Club put £99m ‘offer on the table’ for ‘key’ Liverpool star with Reds set to make £39m profit

👉 Lineker makes Klopp comparison as he fingers Ferguson for start of Man Utd decline

👉 ‘Completely baseless’ Darwin Nunez transfer story dismissed as Liverpool stuck with £70m flop

Newcastle United are also linked with Nunez and a report from Chronicle Live claims the Premier League outfit are ‘set to be offered’ the Uruguay international amid speculation surrounding a ‘wild swap’ deal involving Alexander Isak.