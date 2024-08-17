Chelsea are said to be interested...

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is understood to be exploring his options before the transfer window ends, with a number of Premier League clubs interested.

Gomez is now Liverpool’s longest-serving player, having made his debut for the club all the way back in 2015.

While the 27-year-old has racked up 224 appearances for the club, he’s not always been a regular starter and now his future seems to be up in the air.

The defender made 32 Premier League appearances last season, with 15 of those matches being as a substitute.

He was especially useful to Jurgen Klopp while Andrew Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas were injured last season as Gomez did a fine job of filling in at left-back.

However, with both Robertson and Tsimikas now fully fit and Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah being Arne Slot’s preferred centre-back pairing, Gomez now finds himself down the pecking order.

The 27-year-old didn’t travel with Liverpool for their opening Premier League game against Ipswich Town which has ramped up the speculation.

According to The Times, Gomez is set to ‘explore’ his options before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

It’s also understood that Chelsea are among the clubs who have shown an ‘interest’ in the England international.

Along with Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Fulham along with some clubs from abroad have also been sniffing around the Liverpool start.

His current deal at Anfield is set to run until the summer of 2027, but his long-term future has been a point of discussion for some time now.

Indeed, earlier in the transfer window, Fabrizio Romano clarified Gomez’s situation and confirmed that Slot will be involved in talks regarding his future.

“So, I think on these kind of players, it always depends on the possibilities they have on the market in terms of proposals,” Romano explained.

“Then, on Arne Slot, Liverpool really want to involve the manager in the transfer discussions they will have on every single player – including Joe Gomez.”

Gomez has won virtually every trophy on offer during his nine-year stint at Liverpool, but he is at the stage of his career where he will want to play regular first-team football.

As the 27-year-old seemingly won’t be a regular starter under Slot, it makes sense that he is assessing his options ahead of the transfer window closing.

Liverpool themselves are yet to make a signing of their own this summer, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi being the latest player they have missed out on.

