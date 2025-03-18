According to reports, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has received a ‘surprise offer’ to leave the Premier League giants and his ‘mind is already set’.

Van Dijk‘s long-term future is in doubt as he is seventh in our ranking of most valuable footballers due to be out of contract this summer.

The Netherlands international is one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history and he’s returned to form after struggling following his serious knee injury.

The Liverpool standout has starred for the Premier League leaders and is among the favourites to win the 2024/25 PFA Player of the Year award.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final few months of their contracts and it remains to be seen whether they will pen new deals.

It has consistently been reported that Alexander-Arnold is the most likely of the three players to leave this summer as he has been earmarked as a long-term replacement for Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal.

However, exits for Van Dijk and Salah are also possible amid interest from European and Saudi Pro League clubs.

After Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley, Van Dijk offered an update on his future.

He said: “Before the end of the season there’s going to be news.

“As long as I’m fully committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that’s the main thing. That’s who I am.”

A report in Spain claims Van Dijk is ‘negotiating a final betrayal’ and could ‘make an unexpected change’ after Ligue Ug giants Paris Saint-Germain ‘presented a surprise offer’.