According to reports, Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate is nearing an exit from the Premier League giants as Arne Slot is “ready to let him go”.

Konate has suffered a major fall from grace this season as his performances have fallen off a cliff alongside captain Virgil van Dijk.

Last season, Konate enjoyed a breakout campaign as he and Van Dijk arguably had the best centre-back partnership in the Premier League, with their performances helping Liverpool to win their 20th title.

However, Konate has not kicked on after last season and has become a liability for the Reds, with his disappointing decline potentially costing him a move to Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season.

This has weakened Konate’s negotiating power, but he and the club are still yet to reach an agreement over a new deal and it looks increasingly likely that he will move elsewhere in the summer.

Earlier this week, a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claimed Konate has ‘snubbed Liverpool’s latest offer’ and the two parties ‘remain some way apart in talks’.

A source for the outlet explained: “In all honesty, Liverpool and Richard Hughes thought this would be done by now.

“Talks went quite well over the international breaks in October and November, but since December and now, things have again stalled.

“Liverpool are confident that Konate has not agreed terms, or is close to, with any other side, but they know interest is there.”

Now, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has claimed to Football Insider that Slot is “ready” to offload Konate over his poor performances and Liverpool’s push for an upgrade.

“Konate has made far too many mistakes that end up being costly,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Mistakes and centre-halves don’t go together, if you want to be successful you can’t afford to be worrying about whether your defenders are going to mess it up.

“They have to be reliable and dependable, and Liverpool don’t think Konate is one of those.

“He hasn’t signed a new contract, and Liverpool are okay with that, they’re not going to keep offering him new ones when he isn’t earning it on the pitch.

“Slot isn’t happy with the way he’s been playing, so he’s ready to let him go and then they’ll want to bring in somebody to upgrade on him.

“Konate is finished at Liverpool at the end of the season, they’re going to let him go and then move to bring in a more reliable and accomplished replacement.”