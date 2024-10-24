Trent Alexander-Arnold is being linked with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Liverpool are reportedly ‘fighting a losing battle’ with Real Madrid and Barcelona target Trent Alexander-Arnold despite ‘offering him a new contract’.

Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have entered the final year of their contracts, so their long-term futures are in doubt.

Liverpool academy product Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent months as he is reportedly their ‘preferred’ option to replace Spain international Dani Carvajal, who has ruptured his ACL.

The England international is arguably the player the Premier League giants want to keep the most, but they will be worried about the interest from Real Madrid.

Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has explained why he thinks Alexander-Arnold is “gone”

‘I think with Trent, I think he’s gone. Once Real Madrid come knocking for you… he’s won everything at the football club and been a magnificent servant but there’s no chance they’re keeping him now I wouldn’t have thought.”

Earlier this week, a report from Caught Offside claimed Liverpool have been given a ‘real worry’ as Real Madrid are set to make a ‘huge offer’ for Alexander-Arnold.

‘Real Madrid are planning to offer Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold a contract in the range of £14-15million per year extending until the 2029-2030 season, CaughtOffside understands. ‘Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that, the La Liga giants have been in discussions with Alexander-Arnold’s close circle, and the player is pleased with the proposed duration of the contract.’

A new report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool are ‘fighting a losing battle’ as Real Madrid have ‘made significant progress’.

The report explains.

‘Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that although the Reds have made Alexander-Arnold a big offer, it is increasingly felt that there is now close to zero chance of the England international accepting a new deal at Anfield. ‘Real Madrid are confident they are well placed to snap up Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer next summer, having also made the 26-year-old a huge contract offer after a series of meetings. ‘Positive talks have taken place in recent weeks, and some sources close to Madrid’s end feel the player has more or less given them the green light to join next season.’

A report in Spain claims Real Madrid face competition from Barcelona for Alexander-Arnold as they have ‘entered the bidding’.