Pundit Dietmar Hamann has explained why he thinks Mohamed Salah is “gone now” and has named a “perfect” replacement for the Liverpool star.

Salah was the best player in the Premier League last season as he helped Liverpool win their 20th title, but he has dramatically declined since penning a new contract at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The experienced forward has looked a shadow of his best self this season and has been ineffective in most of his appearances for Liverpool, while he has also butted heads with head coach Arne Slot.

Salah’s conflict with Slot has further fuelled speculation linking the winger with a potential summer move to the Saudi Pro League.

And Hamann thinks it is time for Salah and Liverpool to go their separate ways, with the pundit explaining what is “gone” from his game.

“They’re all struggling, and the issue with Mohamed Salah is that, in the form he’s been in over the last decade, he didn’t just score and create goals, he created space for others,” Hamann told Boyle Sports.

“I think they all benefited from that, and that’s gone now because Salah isn’t the force he once was. He scored his first league goal since November or something against Wolves.

“Mohamed Salah has struggled since the Christmas before last. He struggled to score goals from open play, and that hasn’t changed, it won’t change.

“He might get the odd goal, but he certainly doesn’t have the influence he used to have on Liverpool.

“Hopefully, we’ll see a little cameo over the last nine or 10 games to get Liverpool into the top five. But I think his best days are behind him.”

Liverpool also needs an upgrade for underperforming Cody Gakpo, so it is hardly surprising that they are linked with several wingers at the moment.

Michael Olise has been mooted as an option, though a report from our pals at TEAMtalk insists a summer move is incredibly unlikely.

However, Hamann thinks Olise would be a “perfect” successor to Salah at Liverpool.

“For Liverpool, Michael Olise would be the perfect fit because he plays on the right-hand side, comes inside. He’s been brilliant since he came to Bayern Munich,” Hamman added.

“He’s been a bit quiet in the last few weeks, but there are other players who decide games. But now with the Champions League starting again, I think we’ll probably see the best of him again.

“He’s a wonderful player. I probably couldn’t think of a more perfect replacement for Salah than him. Bayern Munich will be reluctant to let him go because I don’t think he’s got a clause in his contract.”

