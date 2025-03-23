According to reports, Mohamed Salah has performed a massive ‘U-turn’ on his Liverpool future amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Salah has been sensational for Liverpool this season as he’s emerged as one of the frontrunners to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

The Liverpool sensation has looked tired in recent weeks, but he still has 32 goals and 22 assists in 43 appearances for the runaway Premier League leaders this season.

Despite this, Salah’s long-term future is in doubt as he’s among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent in the summer.

Club legend Jamie Carragher has revealed his main concern about Salah’s situation with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the same boat.

Alexander-Arnold is arguably the most likely of the three players to leave amid interest from Real Madrid as this transfer is reportedly ‘99%’ done, but Salah and Van Dijk are also attracting interest from European and Saudi Pro League sides.

A report in Spain claims there has been an ‘unexpected development’ and is ‘reconsidering his departure’ in a ‘U-turn on his future’.

Salah is said to be ‘closer than ever to accepting Liverpool’s last-minute contract offer’ and a move to the Saudi Pro League has been ‘ruled out for now’.

The report explains:

‘Until a few weeks ago, everything pointed to Salah packing his bags for Saudi Arabia, where several clubs were offering him astronomical fees. However, the player himself has changed his mind.

