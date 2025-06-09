One Liverpool star has hinted that he could leave the Premier League giants this summer as he does not want to “waste years” at Anfield.

The 2024/25 campaign was hugely successful for Liverpool and head coach Arne Slot as they were comfortably the best team in the Premier League and clinched their 20th title.

Slot got more out of most of his team than Jurgen Klopp, but he relied on the same 13-15 players throughout the season as he clearly did not trust certain squad members.

Slot’s arrival negatively impacted midfielder Harvey Elliott, as he dropped in the pecking order, making only two Premier League starts.

Elliott has been heavily linked with an exit over the past 12 months. He has admitted that he could leave Liverpool this summer and revealed his disappointment at Slot’s use of him after his injury.

“It’s just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m going to be 23 next season,” Elliott said.

READ: Five times Liverpool failed with club-record transfers before Wirtz bids, including Van Dijk apology



“I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career. You don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I need to reflect. I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing and how can I improve as a player because that’s the most important thing.

“I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision that I’m going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Wirtz to Liverpool ‘medical’ timeline revealed with ‘full agreement very close’

👉 Liverpool ‘want to act quickly’ as they ‘prepare’ £101m ‘offer’ for Premier League star

👉 Liverpool boost as Chelsea ‘hesitancy’ allows Reds back into striker race amid £17m gap

He added: “Nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, the team. I support them as well. But most importantly, it’s just about what’s best for my career.

“After my injury, I think it was always going to be hard, but I’d hoped I would have got some more opportunities – but football is football.”

Last month, Slot admitted Elliott “deserved” more minutes during the 24/25 campaign.

“Harvey is one of the players who hasn’t had as much playing time as he maybe deserves, but like some others he’s in competition with so many good players that mainly I’ve chosen,” Slot said in May.

“Also partly because he was injured for a long time and I’ve been honest with him, the first part after he came back from his injury he wasn’t the same as he was before his injury. But the last few months he’s back to his old level again.

“There was no need for me to start with different players, but I think if you look at the amount of minutes that he had in the last one or two months and the time before, you can see it goes up already.

“So that tells you that we like, I like, him more now than I did the first months when he came back from his injury.”