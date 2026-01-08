Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has issued a warning to Premier League leaders Arsenal ahead of Thursday’s match between the two sides.

Any meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool this season were expected to be six-pointers in the race for the Premier League title, but this will not be the case on Thursday night.

Arsenal have emerged as the clear favourites to win the title this term, but Liverpool are enduring a really disappointing season as they face a fight to qualify for the Champions League rather than retaining their title.

Following Man City’s draw against Brighton on Tuesday, Arsenal will move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League if they beat Liverpool.

Despite this, Szoboszlai has sent a warning to Arsenal regarding the title.

“It’s a long way,” Szoboszlai warned Arsenal in an interview with Sky Sports.

“The Premier League is not easy and you don’t win it by January, I don’t think so [playing against the champions]. They are playing against the champions. They know as well, they are one of the favourites and an unbelievable team with unbelievable players.

“They can’t forget about City and Villa, they are doing really well. No, we don’t play against the champions; they are playing against the champions.”

He added: “It’s crazy because if I go back to last year, by February we were 10 points clear and I was still saying we have not won it yet. But inside, I was like, this is the chance.

“Now probably, because we are so many points behind, we can’t think long term.

“Dream, we can talk about it, but we have to think game by game and have to perform to show we can even be in the top four. We need things to go our way, why not?”

Pundit Paul Merson, meanwhile, has explained why he cannot see Liverpool “getting a result” at the Emirates.

“If you’re Arsenal, it’s a brilliant time to be playing Liverpool,” Merson said in his column for Sportskeeda as he backed Arsenal to beat Liverpool 3-1.

“Should Arsenal win at the Emirates, Liverpool are completely out of the title race!

“Something is just not right at Liverpool and I can’t see them getting a result here.”

He continued: “It’s weird but I’d be more shocked if Liverpool won at Arsenal than Wolves or Leeds winning their games away from home this gameweek.

“Arsenal’s B team can cause 99 per cent of the sides in this league a problem. That’s how good they are as a squad.”