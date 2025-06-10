According to reports, Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has let ‘slip’ his ‘verbal pact’ with the Premier League champions regarding a summer exit to FC Barcelona.

Diaz has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere over recent months as his long-term Liverpool future is in doubt.

Saudi Pro League clubs, PSG and Barcelona have been among the Colombia international’s suitors, though the La Liga giants appear to be the most interested side in the 28-year-old.

The Liverpool star is only under contract until 2027, so they could be tempted to let him leave if they receive a suitable offer.

Diaz came under scrutiny during the opening few months of the 2024/25 campaign, but he ended the season strongly to finish with 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

The winger’s fine recent form appears to have dissuaded Liverpool from sanctioning his exit. Last week, it was revealed that they have ‘knocked back’ an approach from Barcelona for him.

Still, Barcelona remain linked with Diaz as their priority is to sign a new winger to provide competition for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, with the latest reports suggesting they prefer the Liverpool star to Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

A report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona have ‘ruled out’ signing Williams, as they are ‘going all out’ for Diaz.

Diaz is their ‘main target’ and they are hoping that Liverpool’s stance can change as there is a ‘long way to go’ in the window and they may need to balance the books after signing Florian Wirtz and others.

Spanish publication Sport have provided more details, claiming the ‘chess game is just beginning’ and Liverpool have ‘promised’ to sell Diaz if they receive an offer worth 80 million euros.

Diaz is said to have ‘slipped this verbal pact’ to Barcelona, with club chiefs ‘clinging on’ to this verdict as they patiently wait to land their preferred target.

The Liverpool star is reportedly keen to join Barcelona, but they are currently refusing to meet these terms.

It is also noted that they are holding out for Liverpool refusing their asking price “if the player remains firm’.

‘This difference in rhetoric is delaying the negotiations, but Joan Laporta is in no hurry because he knows that if the player remains firm, the signing will fall like ripe fruit,’ the report added.

‘Either the promise they made to Luis Díaz at the time is fulfilled or things are going to get complicated.’