Liverpool star ‘will leave’ as ‘decision made’ on priority next transfer as Euro giants given firm ‘no’

According to reports, one Liverpool star ‘will leave’ the Premier League giants this summer and he has ‘made a decision’ on his preferred next move.

Liverpool have been active in this summer’s transfer window as they have invested heavily in the transfer market since clinching their 20th Premier League title.

So far this summer, the Reds have made six signings worth around £260m, with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike their most expensive additions.

The Premier League giants remain in the market for more additions as they are reportedly keen on signing Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi, but they arguably need to sanction several exits to raise funds for these two transfers.

Fortunately for Liverpool, several players are on the exit ramp and could follow Jarell Quansah in leaving, with Luiz Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa among those linked with moves elsewhere.

Liverpool took a punt on Chiesa and signed him during the 2024 summer window after Serie A giants Juventus made the injury-prone winger available for a transfer, signing him for a cut-price fee of around £12.5m.

Chiesa was considered a risk worth taking as he has immense potential, but his first season at Anfield did not go to plan as he barely featured for Liverpool.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Chiesa’s future and confirmed that he is set to leave Liverpool this summer.

Romano revealed: ‘Even after Luis Diaz’s sale, Federico Chiesa’s plan remains to leave Liverpool as he wants to play more. Serie A, still his favourite destination.’

Italian outlet Calciomercato are also reporting that Chiesa ‘will leave’ this summer and he has ‘already made a decision’ on his next move, as he has said ‘no’ to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Instead, Chiesa ‘wants to return to Italy’ as he ‘wants to play consistently’ and can ‘no longer accept his status’ at Anfield.

Liverpool ‘would like to recoup’ what they paid for Chiesa last summer, but they ‘could discount their asking price’ to get him off their books before this summer’s transfer window closes.

However, his ‘high wages and physical problems’ threaten his exit. The report adds: