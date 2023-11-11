Liverpool star likened to Arsenal icon as Klopp is tipped to evolve Reds attacker – ‘he has the potential’

Former Premier League star Bolo Zenden has likened Liverpool and Netherlands star Cody Gakpo to Arsenal icon Thierry Henry.

It initially looked like Gakpo would sign for Man Utd but Liverpool beat them to the £37m signing during this year’s January transfer window.

The 24-year-old is yet to hit the heights he reached at PSV Eindhoven for Liverpool but he has been a useful addition with Jurgen Klopp spoiled for choice in attacking areas.

One of Gakpo’s strengths is his versatility and Zenden thinks his situation is like Henry, who eventually transitioned from a winger into a striker.

“It reminds me of Thierry Henry who came to Arsenal and played as a left winger and he did great in the position, but one day Wenger put him as a striker and you think ‘not sure if that’s the best position’, and look where it took him,” Zenden told GOAL.

“I’m not going to say he won’t be a striker in the future, he has the potential, but what’s important is that when you play in a different position, there comes a moment when you have to embrace the new position and feel confident enough in it and take on the challenge of making it your new position, or best position. There are many factors that can decide whether it is your new future or not.”

Liverpool will soon have to replace Salah, who is being heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Zenden does not think the Reds will suffer a severe decline once the forward – who has already created 25 chances in the league this term – eventually leaves.

“It’s a strange one. Who can replace Salah with his statistics? It’s not for nothing that they call him the Egyptian King! He has scored so many goals and been so important,” Zenden added.

MAILBOX: Mourinho could repeat Chelsea magic with Newcastle’s ‘unlimited oil money’; Klopp offered ‘solution’

“But also, that comes with the way that Jurgen Klopp sets up his team, the way that they play. You could say ‘what would become of Tottenham without Harry Kane?’

“Everybody was afraid when he left, but look at how they are performing at the minute – they are doing really well and have added positive football to their game.

“It’s difficult to say, but Liverpool will still be there without Mo Salah. There will be new players coming in, but there is always this pressure.

“There is pressure on Darwin Nunez for not scoring enough goals. It’s always hard to fill the gap when a big player comes out. Liverpool had the same when Steven Gerrard left the club, but then you saw Henderson come in and was the new captain and performed at a high level.

“There are always players that you maybe wouldn’t expect from the start, but there are always some that will stand up to the plate and do the job.”

ROBBIE PREDICTS: Premier League Predictions Week 12… Spurs to lose at Wolves, Chelsea v City, Man Utd v Luton…