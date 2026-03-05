According to reports, Real Madrid have turned back to Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate as a ‘No.1 target’ and he is ready to move.

Ahead of this season, it was widely reported that Konate was a leading target for Real Madrid ahead of a potential free transfer in the 2026 summer window.

Real Madrid are expected to sign at least one new centre-back in this summer’s transfer window as they look to replace Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, and Konate has been mentioned as an option.

The Liverpool star was one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League last season alongside Virgil van Dijk, but his form has fallen off a cliff this season, and he has been heavily criticised for his performances.

And this appeared to have cost him a move to Real Madrid, with recent reports indicating that they have ‘ruled out’ the Frenchman and have turned to other targets.

Konate is yet to sign a contract extension and Liverpool will presumably not be too disheartened if he still leaves, so they should not be too fussed at reports suggesting he is back on Real Madrid’s radar.

This is according to German outlet BILD, who are reporting that there is a ‘turning point’ in the future of Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, who is currently more likely to pen a contract extension than leave.

As per the report, this is because Real Madrid are ‘preparing to bring in’ Konate

The report explains:

‘As BILD has learned, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté (26) is now reportedly Real Madrid’s number one target. The Frenchman, whose contract with the Reds expires this summer, has already mentally closed the book on his time in England, according to sources close to the club. ‘His advantage is Schlotterbeck’s disadvantage: Konaté can leave on a free transfer this summer, making him the significantly cheaper option for Real. Schlotterbeck (market value: €55 million), on the other hand, would command a transfer fee of around €40 million, given his current contract with Borussia Dortmund runs until 2027.’

Former Liverpool player John Aldridge recently told BetBrian that he suspects Konate and two more stars will leave in the summer.

“Liverpool need to sign three players in the summer, but that will mean moving some people on to make space in the squad,” Aldridge said.

“Andy Robertson has been a fantastic servant to the club; he’s earned the right to make any decision he sees most appealing to him.

“Ibrahima Konate’s situation will be assessed in the coming months; Slot might choose to cash in on him given his form this year.

“And finally, we don’t know what’s going to happen with Mohamed Salah; there’s rumours he might be heading to Saudi, so we could see the end of his era at Anfield in a few months.”

