Liverpool star Jeremie Frimpong has reportedly suffered a ‘major blow’, while Arne Slot has four more ‘worries’ before this weekend’s game vs Aston Villa.

Frimpong was Liverpool’s first signing in this summer’s transfer window as he joined the Premier League giants from Bayer Leverkusen for around £35m.

The attacking right-back was signed to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, though he has endured a poor start at Liverpool.

The Dutchman had an injury to deal with in the opening weeks of this campaign, while he has struggled whether he’s been deployed at right-back or on the wing.

It remains to be seen whether Frimpong will prove to be a success at Liverpool, as it is currently hard to see where he fits at Anfield.

Frimpong will be keen to have a run of games to build momentum, but The Daily Mail have revealed that he has suffered a ‘major injury blow’.

The report adds:

‘The Dutch full back has had a tough start to life back in England after his move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, with Frimpong already missing several early-season games with a hamstring injury. ‘He limped out of the 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt last Wednesday with what looked to be a recurrence of that injury and has already spent a week out, so an early December return is the most likely target.’

The report also points out that Conor Bradley is Frimpong’s likely ‘replacement’ as Liverpool’s only fit and natural right-back, while Joe Gomez and Dominik Szoboszlai are ‘more likely’ than Calvin Ramsey to be selected.

The report has also pointed out that the Reds have four other ‘worries’ to deal with ahead of this weekend’s match against Aston Villa.

They added: ‘Liverpool have a number of other injury worries. Goalkeeper Alisson is not expected to play in the next week, while Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones are doubtful for Saturday’s match against Villa. Ryan Gravenberch should be OK after narrowly missing out on the trip to Brentford last weekend.’

Slot named an inexperienced team for Wednesday’s 3-0 loss in the Carabao Cup to Crystal Palace and he has pointed out issues with Liverpool’s squad depth.

“I saw [Manchester] City’s line-up and I don’t think they had one starter from the weekend but it felt as if – if you look at their line-up – that they had played with their 11 starters,” Slot said.

“Maybe that gives a little bit of an insight that everybody has always said how big of a squad we have. When we played Chelsea I said they are missing eight but they can still bring Estevao in.

“We are only missing four players at the moment and already we needed to start with four players under the age of 19. After I made two substitutions we were on six.”