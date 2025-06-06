Liverpool star Andy Robertson has fired a dig at Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are said to have made a mistake with Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international left Man Utd during the 2024 summer transfer window to join Serie A giants Napoli in a deal worth around £25m.

McTominay was one of United’s standout performers during the 2023/24 campaign, but they sanctioned his sale as they looked to raise funds and this has arguably been a mistake.

The attacking midfielder flourished for the newly-crowned Serie A champions in his debut season, grabbing 13 goals and six assists in all competitions.

McTominay has become a cult hero at Napoli as he’s helped Antonio Conte’s side win the Serie A title and Robertson, who plays with the midfielder for Scotland, has suggested that Man Utd made a mistake when they let him leave.

“I think he went over there with a point to prove,” Robertson said.

“I think he wanted to prove Man United wrong and prove people in the Premier League wrong.

“He has gone over there and done that pretty successfully. That’s credit to him, credit to his attitude and his determination to be the best version of himself.

“Now he is a king over there. At Man United, he probably lacked getting that run of games consistently, he was in and out and things like that.”

He continued: “He (McTominay) probably didn’t get the respect he deserves. Then he goes over there, puts in a magnificent season and fair play to him to end it with the league title.

“Even before he was at Napoli, his standards for Scotland were unbelievable. He’s getting better and better, he has taken it to a whole new level.”

Despite this, Rio Ferdinand has explained why he thinks McTominay and Antony did not reach their potential at Man Utd.

“They came into an environment at United which was lacking confidence, under stress, deep scars from things that have gone on before, and a team changing now, again tactically,” Ferdinand said.

“It’s different at Manchester United. The pressure is huge.

“And these guys have gone to Napoli and they’ve gone to Betis, no disrespect, but smaller clubs in terms of pressure.

“And you’re seeing the best version of them. I’m happy for them, it’s good.”