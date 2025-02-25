Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ‘negotiating behind Slot’s back to sign for a European giant’

Mohamed Salah has been negotiating a potential move to Inter Milan with no sign that Liverpool will tie him down to a new deal, according to reports.

Salah is having a stunning season in front of goal with the Egypt international scoring 30 goals and providing 21 assists in 38 matches in all competitions.

His goal contributions have given Arne Slot a big boost in his first season as Liverpool boss with the Reds currently leading the way in the Premier League.

Liverpool are 11 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who have one game in hand, while they are in the League Cup final against Newcastle and have Paris Saint-Germain the last-16 of the Champions League.

The only headache Slot has been given in his first year of being Liverpool manager is the unresolved futures of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All three players are out of contract at the end of the season and it doesn’t appear that the Premier League leaders are any nearer to keeping them at the club.

And now reports in Spain claim that Salah is ‘negotiating behind Liverpool’s back to sign for a European giant’ as the Egyptian considers a move away from Anfield in the summer.

The report adds:

‘With the end of his contract drawing ever closer, Salah’s entourage is already looking for alternatives, and has done so without waiting for an offer from Liverpool. ‘According to close sources, the attacker has already held talks with several European clubs, and one of those that has shown the most interest in signing him is Inter Milan.’

The Serie A club are said to be moving ‘in the shadows’ to get a deal over the line and ‘want to take advantage of Salah’s situation to get a luxury reinforcement at zero cost’.

The report continues:

‘The option of continuing in the Premier League is not ruled out if an interesting offer arises, but Inter Milan is positioned as the strongest alternative if he decides to leave Anfield. ‘What is certain is that Salah has not waited for Liverpool to make a move. He has already initiated contacts with other clubs and his departure seems closer than ever.’

Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger thinks “intelligent” Salah cannot be ruled out as the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

When asked about Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or, Wenger said on beIN Sports: “You wouldn’t rule him out.

“You have (Kylian) Mbappe who will fight with him, and I would say tonight we see again at half time what we have seen so many times in the modern game 67 per cent possession for Man City, 20 for Liverpool, you know, and this is down to people who have a level above like Salah.

“He scored a goal and made an assist and I read somewhere that he contributed with his goals and assists that there are 38 together to 31 points of Liverpool this season so you cannot rule him out for any special award.

“This guy is exceptional and, what I love the most in his career, he became better and better every year, more clinical. He does less quantity today but he doesn’t lose in quality and that shows that he’s not only a great talent but as well very intelligent.”