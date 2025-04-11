According to reports, Mohamed Salah was ‘intrigued’ about the prospect of leaving Liverpool for a rival Premier League side this summer.

Salah has been heavily linked with a potential move away from Liverpool this season as his previous contract was due to expire at the end of this campaign.

Despite this, it has been heavily reported that his preference has always been to remain at Liverpool and it was confirmed on Friday morning that he has penned a two-year contract extension.

This is a huge boost for Liverpool after it emerged that Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed on a move to Real Madrid, while Virgil van Dijk is expected to follow Salah in signing a new contract beyond this season.

A new detailed report from The Athletic confirms Salah’s new deal has ‘no breaks or release clauses’ with ‘terms very similar to the ones that almost certainly made him the second-highest-paid player in the Premier League behind Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’, which is a ‘basic salary’ of around £350,000.

The report has broken down how the process of Salah signing a new deal developed as the ‘path was not straightforward’.

Regarding the first meeting between Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and Ramy Abbas Issa (Salah’s agent), which took place in September 2024, it’s claimed the representative felt there was a ‘hostile act’.

‘That first conversation between Hughes and Abbas was brief and casual, with the sporting director promising that he would be in touch again soon to discuss Salah’s future. Like Edwards and Fallows had years earlier, Hughes would subsequently travel to Dubai to see Abbas, going twice before the end of 2024. ‘The first meeting, in late September, was held in the bar of one of the city’s quieter restaurants but the discussion was again short and informal until Hughes asked Abbas whether Salah wanted to stay at Liverpool. ‘Abbas told him that he did, but the sporting director flew back to the UK with Abbas concerned the club might not be willing to maintain his client’s level of remuneration. ‘Abbas was impressed by Hughes but was left asking himself whether Liverpool valued Salah quite as much as they used to. In his active mind, he wondered whether the lack of commitment represented a hostile act.’

It is also suggested that Salah was ‘intrigued’ about a move to Premeir League rivals Chelsea.