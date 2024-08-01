Liverpool star Jones ‘would never’ be ‘disrespectful’ to Klopp but is ‘happiest’ under Slot instead

Liverpool star Curtis Jones has been quick to shut down suggestions that he meant to be “disrespectful” to former boss Jurgen Klopp, after stating he is at his “happiest” under Arne Slot.

Jones was given his Reds debut by Klopp, and played 133 times under the German. The 23-year-old developed well under the former Liverpool manager, scoring 16 goals and assisting another 14 during his time playing under him.

This summer, after the German’s exit from Anfield, former Fenerbahce coach Slot has replaced him, and Jones suggested he is the “happiest I’ve been” on the pitch under him, and his style of play suits both himself and the Liverpool squad.

Some have perceived those comments as a dig at Klopp, suggesting Jones did not feel the manager’s style actually suited the squad all too well, but he has been quick to shut that down.

Jones meant no disrespect to Klopp

“I’d like to say now on this, I’ve seen things that it seemed like I was disrespectful in a way. But Jurgen knows I’d never be that kid. He knows how much I love him, that I love all of his staff.”

“It was just me saying that how I’m going to play now is a little bit of a change. He’s given me the platform and belief in myself to know I’m a kid who can step up as well, I’m not just a kid who’s just a squad lad, I can really be counted on. I don’t want to take away anything from him and get that across.”

“How many games have I played? It’s all because of him. There were times when I was being told I needed to go out on loan, or I might need to leave the club.

“And he was the man, he’s stuck there the whole time. I didn’t mean any harm, and he knows how much love I’ve got for him.”

Jones started a 2-1 win over last season’s second-placed Premier League side Arsenal in the latest Liverpool pre-season game, having also started the win against Real Betis a few days prior to that, suggesting he could be an integral part of Slot’s plans at Anfield.

