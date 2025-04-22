According to reports, Darwin Nunez has ‘made a new transfer decision’ amid speculation linking him with a move away from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Head coach Arne Slot is evidently not a huge fan of Nunez as the Uruguay international has barely featured for Liverpool this season.

Nunez was handpicked by former boss Jurgen Klopp, who reportedly ignored a ‘data warning’ to sanction his arrival for around £64m plus add-ons.

The Liverpool forward has been heavily criticised in recent years as he’s failed to step up after joining the Premier League giants as a raw talent.

Nunez is often wasteful in front of goal and has frustrated supporters this season. He has seven goals and seven assists in all competitions this campaign, but he has only made eight Premier League starts this term.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League in January, but Liverpool club chiefs decided to snub interest from the Middle East.

At the time, the Reds were unwilling to let a first-team player leave during a Premier League title race, but an exit remains a possibility heading into the summer window.

A new report from Football Insider claims Nunez has ‘made a new transfer decision’ ahead of the next window as he is ‘open to a Saudi Pro League move this summer as he closes in on an exit’.

It is also noted that the striker is ‘not trusted’ by Slot. The report adds:

‘Nunez is under contract at Anfield until June 2028 but is increasingly likely to seal a move away from Merseyside if a suitable offer arrives this summer.’

Harvey Elliott has also been linked with an exit, but another report from Football Insider suggests the midfielder could remain at Liverpool.