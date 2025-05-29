A Liverpool attacker reportedly has ‘no intention’ of signing a new contract at Anfield as he ‘wants to make a move’ to Barcelona, who are prioritising his signing.

The Reds have just won the Premier League, yet their squad could look rather different next year. Big exits such as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s, which has already been confirmed, and Darwin Nunez, which looks likely, will change the makeup of the side.

The former’s departure is to test himself at another club, while Nunez will seemingly be sold as it’s deemed he’s not been good enough during his time at Anfield.

But Liverpool could lose a star who they’d probably rather keep. Arne Slot recently stated he was a “big admirer” of winger Luis Diaz, when speaking about Barcelona attempts to sign him.

The Colombian was directly involved in 25 goals in all competitions in the season just gone, and Barca are tormenting Liverpool for him.

Mundo Deportivo states Diaz is the ‘priority’ signing at Barca, and they have seemingly caught his attention. Indeed, he is two years from the end of his contract at Anfield, and it’s said he has ‘no intention’ of renewing while Barca are in the mix for him.

Indeed, he wants to make a move, and Barca are the club putting his Liverpool career in doubt.

Barca could also cause issues for other Premier League clubs. Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the sides who want to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

It is believed that he will move on from his current club this summer, and he’s Barca’s No 1 target in net. They would offer him a five-year deal, and of course the opportunity to compete for titles.

Garcia is said to have not ruled out a move to Barca, and he plans to meet with his agent to analyse all the proposals in front of him.

Barcelona are said to be ‘confident’ the goalkeeper will give the go-ahead to a move there. Whether they’d be able to sign both Diaz and Garcia remains to be seen, though.

Indeed, Barca have had financial struggles of late, even having issues with registering players they have signed. Signing two big-name players, at least one of which should cost a decent sum, seems unlikely.

