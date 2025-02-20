Liverpool star Luis Diaz would ‘love’ to leave Anfield this summer and has ‘set three conditions’ for a move to Barcelona.

Arne Slot’s side are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League having won a point away at Aston Villa on Wednesday, but despite their excellent season so far, reports suggest the Dutch coach isn’t entirely satisfied with the squad he has at his disposal.

Earlier this week, a report claimed both Diaz and Diogo Jota have been made available for transfer having ‘frustrated’ Slot this season.

Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club for some time, and El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez claimed on Wednesday that the Colombian has “offered himself” to Catalan giants Barcelona as he looks to leave Anfield.

The journalist told El Chiringuito: “Luis Diaz has offered himself to Barcelona. His agents have told Deco that he is open to arriving in the summer.”

A report in Spain claims Diaz has become ‘a very convincing alternative’ to Nico Williams, who was Barcelona’s top target last summer before the Spain international opted to stay at Athletic Bilbao.

It’s claimed the ‘discreet performances’ of Williams this term – he’s managed four goals and six assists – along with his decision to snub them in the summer means they’re now ‘giving priority’ to the signing of Diaz.

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season but has been in and out of the team under Slot, and reportedly believes the head coach ‘does not value’ his contributions sufficiently.

Diaz has ‘already shown he would be delighted’ to move to the Non Camp as he ‘ends his adventure in the Premier League’, with €70m thought to be enough to bring Liverpool to the negotiating table.

The report also states that Diaz has ‘three conditions that are essential to sign for Barcelona’: