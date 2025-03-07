According to reports, Liverpool star Curtis Jones and head coach Arne Slot have had an ‘internal’ conflict and he could leave this summer.

Jones progressed through the ranks at Liverpool and he’s shone at times for his boyhood club under Slot this season.

The 24-year-old has three goals and six assists in his 34 appearances in all competitions, but he has been rotated by Slot as he’s only made 12 Premier League starts.

The centre-midfielder has made brief cameo appearances off the bench against Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool’s previous two matches and he’s linked with a shock exit ahead of the summer window.

Towards the end of 2024, a report claimed Jones could join Serie A giants Inter Milan in a summer ‘exchange’.

Not much has been said about this proposed move in recent months, but a report in Italy reckons it’s back on the table with Inter Milan willing to sell Hakan Calhanoglu for a ‘suitable’ price.

Jones is among the players mentioned as possible replacements, with it claimed that he’s to be ‘offered by his agents and brokers to clubs willing to show him off again, including Inter Milan’.

This comes as the Liverpool star has ‘remained in Slot’s shadow’ and the head coach ‘doesn’t want to hear about fielding him as a starter with any continuity’, with this stance sparking ‘some internal fractures’.

It is also noted that Liverpool would want around 40 million euros (£34m) for Jones and this could make it ‘better’ for Inter Milan to ‘rush for a product made in Italy’ as a cheaper solution.

Interestingly, Jones said before this season that he was loving life under Slot.

“[Slot is] amazing,” Jones told reporters. “It’s probably the happiest I’ve been in terms of a style of play that suits me.

“It’s a clear plan in training and he’s fully involved, coaching us a lot.”

Speaking on Jones earlier this season, Slot said: “He enjoys to play football everyday, always with a smile. He always wants the ball. We had a struggle together.

“In my opinion he touched the ball too much, but now he plays more simple, and that makes him more effective in what he does.

“Good work rate, good person as well, good player, he always wants the ball and he’s so comfortable when he has it.

“I think that’s what makes him an all-round midfielder at the moment for us and for England as well.”