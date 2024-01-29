Liverpool star ‘on brink’ of leaving with Reds warned Klopp exit could tempt key duo to end ‘fairytale’

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer has warned the Premier League giants that two key players could follow Jurgen Klopp in leaving.

Klopp revealed on Friday morning that he would leave Liverpool at the end of this season. Upon making this announcement, the German admitted that he’s run out of steam and in need of a break from football.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is the current favourite to replace Klopp in the summer and Liverpool chiefs have a huge decision to make before next season.

Liverpool also face the prospect of losing several key players over the next year or two as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are out of contract in 2025.

Salah was expected to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer but their £150m offer was swiftly rejected by Liverpool.

Talk over a move for Salah to the Middle East is refusing to go away and it’s been consistently reported in recent months that they will move for him again later this year.

Alexander-Arnold meanwhile is understood to be on Real Madrid’s radar. McAteer fears he and Van Dijk could leave Liverpool, while Salah is already “on the brink” of departing.

“Van Dijk signed for us (Liverpool) and puts it down to Klopp. But the other thing is players staying at the club. We know Mo Salah’s on the brink of possibly leaving at the end of the season and we don’t know how that’s going to pan out,” McAteer told BeIn Sports.

“But Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, their contracts are up in 18 months. I said yesterday if Klopp is there, they sign new deals and they continue the journey and fairy tale.

“But a new manager, results might go the other way. We might have two managers when the contract negotiations start, the team might be in decline. And they will leave. So, all that is uncertainty as well.”

Following his announcement, Klopp has been heavily linked with Barcelona, who are searching for a replacement for Xavi.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is of the understanding that “nothing is going on” regarding Klopp and Barcelona.

“We’re inevitably seeing links with Barcelona now after Xavi also announced he was leaving his job there, but there is nothing ongoing now” Romano told Caught Offside.

“It’s still all very early and fresh, Barca will take their time to decide, it’s not going to be decided in some days…step by step.

“Klopp has been very clear that he wants to stop for one season so I think it would be more than complicated for Barca or anyone else to hire him for next season. As of today, my understanding is there’s nothing going on on that front.”