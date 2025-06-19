Liverpool duo Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez during a match against Girona

Darwin Nunez is ‘open’ to leaving Liverpool for Serie A champions Napoli, according to reports.

It’s a lovely time to be a Liverpool or Napoli fan after both clubs won their respective leagues in 2024/25.

Arne Slot’s side romped home in the Premier League and are looking to build on that success in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already confirmed the addition of right-back Jeremie Frimpong, are expected to announce a British record deal for Florian Wirtz this week, and will then look to finalise a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

They mean business and are also reportedly targeting a new striker, with current No.9 Darwin expected to depart this summer.

Italian champions Napoli are themselves looking to sell their big-name striker Victor Osimhen and bring in a new forward to compete with Romelu Lukaku — who recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in 36 Serie A matches last season.

Antonio Conte’s side have signed Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer from Manchester City and 20-year-old Empoli centre-back Luca Marianucci for €9million.

Additionally, they’ve been linked with several wide players, including City’s Jack Grealish and Manchester United pair Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.

Focusing on their striker pursuit, a swap deal involving United-linked Osimhen and Liverpool’s Darwin has been rumoured — and actually makes perfect sense.

In a boost to Napoli, the Uruguayan international ‘has opened to the destination’, says Sky Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

Being ‘open’ to joining is one thing, ‘but it remains to be seen if the operation will be feasible’, with Liverpool asking for around £60m.

Clearly an unrealistic asking price, the Reds are hopeful of recouping the majority of the £75m they paid to sign him from Benfica in 2022.

It’s claimed that the Naples outfit ‘are not willing to pay Liverpool’s valuation’, though they have ‘begun work towards a deal’.

Liverpool ‘will listen to offers’ for the 25-year-old this summer amidst interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The striker ‘has previously preferred the idea of moving to Spain’, having shone for Almeria in 2019/20.

Di Marzio says Napoli have identified Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca as an alternative to Darwin.

The unpredictable centre-forward scored just five goals in 30 Premier League matches last term, though only eight of those appearances came as a starter.

He still played his part in only Liverpool’s second Premier League title win — scoring a late double in a 2-0 win at Brentford, assisting in a 2-2 draw away to Arsenal, and scoring and assisting in a 3-1 home win against Southampton.

The guy thrives off chaos, which could make him perfect for Conte’s Napoli.

Liverpool defender Jarrell Quansah is another who could be on the move, with Bayer Leverkusen reportedly considering a £30m bid.

