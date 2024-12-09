Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister admits he’d be open to “playing in Spain” and has revealed the “biggest difference” between Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp.

The futures of several Liverpool stars are in doubt as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the final years of their contracts.

There was a step in the right direction on Sunday evening as The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Liverpool have ‘made their opening contract offer to Salah’.

He added: ‘The 32-year-old’s existing terms expire at the end of this season and — like with Virgil van Dijk, who is also on course to become a free agent — a new deal has been tabled, according to multiple sources familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

‘It does not mean an agreement is in place or close and, despite a growing belief around Anfield that both players will stay, at present there is no certainty.

‘A resolution is expected to take time, which is far from ideal for Liverpool given Salah and Van Dijk — plus academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold — can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign teams from January 1.

‘But all three have now received proposals from the club and talks continue.’

The situation with other players is more stable, but Mac Allister has admitted that he would be open to a move to La Liga “one day”.

“Yes, why not? It is a country that I really like, and I have visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and culture it is very similar to Argentina,” Mac Allister said.

“Without a doubt, I would like to play in Spain one day. But today I am very comfortable at Liverpool.”

Mac Allister has also revealed what the “biggest difference” is between new head coach Slot and former boss Klopp.

“We came from a long process with Jurgen, where the main ideas were already established,” Mac Allister added.

“Basically, Arne Slot hasn’t come to change everything, but to add his methodology to what we have already been working on.

“The biggest difference is patience when we have the ball. Now we have the ball more.”

Interestingly, Mac Allister recently admitted that he preferred Roberto De Zerbi as the former Brighton boss is the “best coach” he’s worked with.

“It’s the passion he gives for football. That’s special. Then it’s his ideas, the tactical side is amazing.

“He makes yourself feel good in the team. Since the first day I met him, he was amazing with me, that’s why I said he was the best coach.”