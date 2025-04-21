One Liverpool star has been told he’s “played his last game” with a “decision” already supposedly “made” on a potential transfer away this summer.

The Reds are on the brink of winning the Premier League title, but head coach Arne Slot is still expected to oversee a major squad overhaul this summer.

Liverpool have had to rely overly on Mohamed Salah with Slot’s other forwards underperforming and they could sign a couple of new attackers this summer.

Darwin Nunez is understood to be nearing the exit door as he has fallen in the pecking order after he was handpicked by former boss Jurgen Klopp, despite a concerning ‘data warning’.

Nunez has failed to kick on after joining Liverpool for around £64m plus add-ons from Benfica in 2022 as he is often erratic in front of goal.

Liverpool decided to snub interest from the Saudi Pro League for Nunez in January as they didn’t want to lose anyone during a Premier League title race, but it’s been widely reported that an exit is more likely this summer.

Nunez was an unused substitute against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon and former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown suspects he’s “played his last game” for Liverpool.

“It’s highly probable that Nunez has played his last game there,” Brown told Football Insider.

“The decision has been made, he is not good enough for Liverpool.

“We’ve spoken about the front three before, Salah is a given but the other two positions are not, and the manager wants to add more stability to his team.

“They’re going to win the Premier League, but they’ll be looking to improve. They haven’t faced much pressure, Arsenal fell away and Man City have fallen off a cliff, that won’t be the same next season.

“So they’re going to need to strengthen those attacking options. Nunez will go, and he’ll be replaced by somebody who is more to the manager’s liking.

“In the meantime, he’ll give some of his other options a chance to impress.”

Last week, Reds boss Arne Slot admitted a “big summer” is coming for the Premier League giants.

“At Liverpool, there is always a big summer and it is already a big summer now,” Slot admitted.

“By already holding on to two it is already a big summer.

“Let’s see what the rest of the summer will bring, but it would be strange for me to say now I am not happy with the team. Maybe if we can keep that team it will already be a big summer.”