Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has commented on his future, insisting he is “not panicking” ahead of the expiry of his contract this summer.

Van Dijk has returned to form this season and has been one of the best players in the Premier League, helping Liverpool march clear at the top of the table.

The Liverpool standout has been heavily linked with an exit in recent months as he is in the final few months of his contract.

European and Saudi Pro League clubs have been linked with Van Dijk, who is among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed on an exit in a ‘seismic blow’, while Mohamed Salah’s future remains up in the air.

Van Dijk commented on his situation on Thursday. He expected there to be “news in the upcoming weeks”.

“I can’t say more than there will be news in the upcoming weeks,” Van Dijk said on Thursday.

READ: Liverpool slammed as ‘obnoxious’ and ‘delusional’ amid Arsenal, Manchester City conspiracy claims



“Whether it’s positive or not, I have no idea at this point, well I don’t know.

“I mentioned it many times before, I said, I am calm, this is what happened many times before.

“I love the club and the club loves me, I love playing for Liverpool, I love being round the boys each and every day.

“At this stage, I’m not really panicking whatsoever, so – let’s see.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘willing to submit’ £42m ‘offer’ for Stuttgart man as Hughes prepares £51m bid for Serie A star

👉 Big Weekend: Man Utd v Man City, Nottingham Forest, Kiwior, Slot, Postecoglou misery-enders

👉 Fulham vs Liverpool prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole “feels” Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold “will leave at the end of the season”.

“The Liverpool board running down the contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah is a risky strategy, but we’re not aware of the full picture,” Cole said.

“We don’t know if Liverpool can afford to keep all three players and give them new contracts, especially with the constraints of Financial Fair Play, but I do feel that all three will leave at the end of the season.

“We don’t know why the board have done this – maybe it’s because they needed to rebuild financially – but it’s difficult to criticise them as we don’t know what they were trying to achieve.

“I would say that it’s a massive blow for Liverpool, but it’s also a massive opportunity for them to go out and buy three new young players.

“This is a great opportunity for their recruitment team to go and find the next Salah, Van Dijk and Trent.”