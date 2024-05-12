Liverpool star hints at PSG snub as Barcelona turn attention to top Chelsea target

Liverpool pair Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have both been linked with moves this summer.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has provided the strongest indication yet that he will be staying at Anfield beyond the summer.

The Colombia international has been in fine form for Liverpool of late, and his displays have caught the attention of both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, with the French giants reportedly seeing him as the ideal replacement for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe.

‘Very happy to be here’

But Diaz told the Liverpool media having been awarded the club’s player of the month award for April, that he is “very happy to be here”, insisting “great years are to come for the club”.

“I have grown a lot,” Diaz said. “From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days, of years, living each experience in each different team, coming to this great club that is Liverpool, leaves you with a lot of learnings.

“You learn more and more to be a professional, to be a better person, to be a good teammate and a good guy. The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that.

“Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100 per cent, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do. I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity.”

Barcelona move on

Barcelona have also been heavily linked with Diaz by have now moved on to an alternative target, according to Sport.

The Spanish outlet claims Barcelona have decided that it is “100 per cent unaffordable” to complete a deal to sign the 27-year-old and have instead decided to focus their attention on signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old signed a new deal with Bilbao back in December that keeps him contracted to the La Liga club until 2027, but there’s reportedly a £43m release clause in that contract.

Liverpool have previously shown an interest in Williams and a report last month claimed Chelsea are looking to ‘steal a march on their rivals’ and are ‘trying to set up a deal for the 21-year-old pre-window as they eye attacking reinforcements this summer’.