Liverpool star rates England chances of securing Klopp as Southgate successor

Trent has had his say on Klopp becoming England manager

Trent Alexander-Arnold has rated England’s chances of landing Jurgen Klopp as Gareth Southgate’s successor in the international job.

Soon after Southgate took the decision to stand down as England boss, plenty of high-profile managers have been linked with the role.

English managers such as Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Lee Carsley are under consideration, along with a number of other high-profile names.

Reports from Spain have claimed that Man City boss Pep Guardiola is the FA’s ‘only priority’ to replace Southgate with the Catalan ‘receiving an offer he can’t refuse’.

However, as he is still under contract at the Etihad until 2025, securing his signature at this stage could be tricky.

Another high-profile name who has been linked with the England job is Klopp who is now without a club after leaving Liverpool.

While Klopp is set to take a sabbatical from football, it’s been suggested that the lure of the England job could tempt him back into management.

However, Alexander-Arnold has stated that he would be ‘surprised’ if Klopp accepted the England job having only just left Liverpool.

MORE ON JURGEN KLOPP FROM F365

👉 Forget Klopp; US should go big-game hunting and target the biggest buck

👉 F365 Decides: Who do you want to be the next England manager?

👉 Southgate joins Klopp, Tuchel among top 10 best available managers

When discussing Southgate’s departure, the Liverpool defender told reporters: “It was similar to how I felt when my club manager Jurgen Klopp was leaving. They were the people who gave me my debuts, and made my dreams come true.”

When asked about Klopp replacing Southgate, he added: “I enjoyed every moment I worked with him, we shared amazing memories, forged an amazing relationship, an amazing bond. So of course if that were to happen, we would pick up where we left off.

“I would be surprised if he did take it. It was clear when he announced when he was leaving, the conversations I have had with him, everything on social media, he seems to be enjoying his time off, so it would be a huge surprise.”

While Southgate has often been criticised for not getting the best out of Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool star doesn’t have anything negative to say about the former England boss.

“I can only be thankful for every opportunity I have been given and the memories that we have shared.

“I do think Gareth is underrated. I think the England manager’s job is one of the hardest jobs there is. You will always be judged, there is always speculation, people always have their opinions.

“But the way he has driven the team and the environment for the players is there for everyone to see. There was unity, everyone came together as a team, but every manager does come in for criticism. The way he dealt with it was incredible and yet again, he got us to a final.”

While plenty of England fans would love to see Klopp in the England dugout, it seems unlikely that he’d be willing to take the job at this stage.

More: Liverpool | England | Jurgen Klopp