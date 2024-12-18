According to reports, Mohamed Salah has ‘made the final decision’ on his Liverpool future as he has ‘agreed’ to sign a contract extension.

Salah – like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – has entered the final year of their contract and he’s among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

The Liverpool forward has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season, returning to his best under new head coach Arne Slot. He has 16 goals and 13 assists in his 23 appearances across all competitions.

The 32-year-old has been outspoken about his future in recent months. He has seemingly been pushing Liverpool to give him what he wants, and it’s been reported that his preference is to remain at the Premier League giants.

Salah has been linked with Saudi Pro League and European clubs of late, but recent reports have indicated that he’s likely to commit his future to Liverpool.

Earlier this week, Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero made out that he was in the know, claiming Salah has already signed a “contract renewal”.

“So, I’ve read a little about this over the past few hours,” Aguero told Stake.com.

“As I understand, Salah’s renewed [his] contract with Liverpool for two more seasons. I think this should clear all doubts about his future.

“He remains a key player and a fresh contract is the best news Liverpool could receive.”

Aguero’s comments were quickly laughed off, but he could be right because Caught Offside are reporting that Salah ‘has made a final decision on his Liverpool future’.

Salah is said to have ‘agreed a new contract’ and his renewal is ‘set to be announced’ this month. The report also claims he had eight potential next moves as options.